NMR: TV households have increased
Nielsen Media Research has expanded the universe again.
Nielsen now says there are 108,400,000 television households, up 1.7 million
households from the 2002-03 season, when Nielsen said there were 106,700,000
households with television.
Nielsen's universe was 105,500,000 in 2001-2002.
The ratings service will begin computing ratings on that figure the week of
Sept. 1, when one rating point will be the equivalent of 1,084,000 television
households.
