NMR: TV households have increased

Nielsen Media Research has expanded the universe again.

Nielsen now says there are 108,400,000 television households, up 1.7 million

households from the 2002-03 season, when Nielsen said there were 106,700,000

households with television.

Nielsen's universe was 105,500,000 in 2001-2002.

The ratings service will begin computing ratings on that figure the week of

Sept. 1, when one rating point will be the equivalent of 1,084,000 television

households.