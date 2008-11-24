NLRB Judge Rules Against CNN, Which Will Appeal

A judge with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has concluded that CNN America violated labor laws and discriminated against workers in Washington and New York, engaging in "widespread amd egregious misconduct" and "demonstrating a flagrant and general disregard for the employees' fundamenal rights.” The judge instructed it to take a series of steps to remedy the situation.



That is according to a copy of the decision by administrative law judge Arthur Amchan and posted on the NLRB Web site Monda.



Union NABET-CWA called it a "huge decision," requiring the reinstatement of over 100 workers, plus back pay and retraining if necessary. CNN said in a statement that it disagreed with the decision, that it had not violated labor laws, and, since it is appealing, the decision is not enforceable.



"In April 2007, the National Labor Relations Board issued a complaint against CNN, based on alleged unfair labor practice charges filed by the National Association of Broadcast Employees & Technicians, otherwise known as NABET." said CNN in a statement. "The case stems from CNN’s decision to end its relationship with Team Video Services, an outside vendor to its New York and Washington bureaus, and instead reconfigure its operations and staff its bureaus with CNN employees." TVS’s employees were represented by NABET. CNN's were not.



CNN said it "disagrees with the recommended decision and denies that it violated the National Labor Relations Act. CNN plans to appeal this decision to the full NLRB. Because an appeal will be filed, the Judge's recommended decision is not enforceable and is not binding."



NABET-CWA saw it differently: “We were very pleased with this decision," said J. Carl Mayers, president of NABET-CWA Local 31/Local 52031, in a statement. "It is a great victory for all union workers and would not have been possible without the hard work and courage of the members that were terminated by CNN as well as those that remained and never gave up hope.”