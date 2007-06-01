NLRB Issues Complaint Against CBS

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has issued a complaint against CBS stemming from two unfair labor practices charges lodged by the Writers Guild of America East (WGAE).

WGAE and CBS have been in a years-long dispute over a new contract covering newswriters, editors, desk assistants, production assistants, artists, promotion writers and researchers in New York, Washington, Chicago, and L.A.

WGAE complained to CBS and the NLRB that its members had been denied access to union representatives and that members had been threatened with firing for engaging in protected union activities.

According to a copy of the complaint obtained by B&C, the NLRB alleges that CBS "threatened employees with discharge because employees explained provisions of the collective bargaining agreement to other employees," and that it deactivated union representative Ann Tobeck's ID card and required union representatives to obtain "prior authorization" before gaining access to CBS facilities or employees.

CBS believes the complaint is not warranted and will be dismissed when the evidence is heard, " said a CBS spokesman. That will come July 25, when an NLRB hearing has been scheduled.