NJR TV Buys Small SF, Boston Stations

Ted Bartley's NJR TV has worked out a deal to acquire KCNS San Francisco and WMFP Lawrence (Mass.) from Lee Shubert's MTB outfit. Both are independent stations.

Terms of the deal were not announced.

The stations are former Multicultural affiliates. KCNS posted around $2.6 million in 2009 revenue, according to BIA/Kelsey, while WMFP was at around $2 million.

Kalil & Co. brokered the deal.