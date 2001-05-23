N.J. rep. puts hit on Sopranos

Rep. Marge Roukema (R-N.J.) introduced a congressional resolution Wednesday

condemning Home Box Office's smash hit, The Sopranos,for

portraying Italian Americans in a 'negative and unfair' manner.

'If African Americans and Hispanic Americans had shows like this, they would

be marching in the street,' Roukema said.

Both of Roukema's parents were Italian Americans, and she said she is

sponsoring the resolution in 'memory of my mother and father. My parents must be

turning over in their graves.' She added that she has some 16 co-sponsors and

she hopes to gain more.

Asked whether she watched the gangster drama, she said, 'I watched it a

couple of times and then I boycotted it.'

In response, HBO said, 'We are very proud of The Sopranos. We are not

alone in our assessment that the show is an extraordinary artistic

achievement.'