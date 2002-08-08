N.J. Nets say YES
The Yankees Entertainment Sports network is gearing up to add the National Basketball Association's New Jersey Nets to its programming lineup.
The Nets are owned by the same YankeeNets consortium that controls the New
York Yankees and the YES network.
Pending league approval, YES plans to kick off its Nets coverage with an Oct.
30 matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.
The channel plans to air 73 Nets regular season games in the 2002-2003
season.
For now, that means Nets fans who are Cablevision subscribers won't be able
to watch the Eastern Conference champions on YES.
The network is still mired in a carriage dispute with
Cablevision.
