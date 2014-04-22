Nizamis Named WNWO Toledo GM

John Nizamis has been named general manager at WNWO Toledo, replacing Chris Topf. Nizamis had been general sales manager at WPTA Fort Wayne. The Toledo Blade said five managers, including Nizamis, shifted from WPTA to new positions atop Sinclair’s WNWO. Among them, Charity Freeman has been named general sales manager, and Nicole Hahn has been named news director. Hahn replaces Jim Blue, who will continue to anchor and becomes managing editor, said the Blade.

Nizamis was not available for comment at presstime.

Sinclair acquired WNWO from Barrington.

Earlier this year, Quincy Newspapers agreed to acquire WPTA from Granite.