Nip/Tuck ’s ratings stay tight

FX's plastic surgeon drama Nip/Tuck held firm in its third week on the
air Tuesday.

Nip/Tuck collected a 3.0 rating with 3.5 million viewers, up from 3.3
million viewers last week.

Episode three scored well with adults, attracting 2.4 million viewers 18-49
years old, a 14% increase from the week before.