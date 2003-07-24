Nip/Tuck is a cut above
FX's new plastic-surgeon drama, Nip/Tuck, nabbed a stellar 3.1 rating with 3.7 million viewers for its Tuesday-night debut.
Also July 22, A&E Network premiered its new spy drama, MI-5, a British Broadcasting Corp.
co-production, to a 1.6 rating with 1.8 million viewers. That rating is higher
than A&E's 1.2 prime-time average last week, but the network's past originals --
the canceled Nero Wolfe and 100 Centre Street -- used to generate
slightly higher ratings.
Bravo's new gay-themed reality show, Queer Eye for the Straight
Guy, returned with episode two July 22, retaining most of its debut
viewership.
This week's Queer Eye posted a 1.4 rating and 1.6 million viewers.
