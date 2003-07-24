Nip/Tuck is a cut above

FX's new plastic-surgeon drama, Nip/Tuck, nabbed a stellar 3.1 rating with 3.7 million viewers for its Tuesday-night debut.

Also July 22, A&E Network premiered its new spy drama, MI-5, a British Broadcasting Corp.

co-production, to a 1.6 rating with 1.8 million viewers. That rating is higher

than A&E's 1.2 prime-time average last week, but the network's past originals --

the canceled Nero Wolfe and 100 Centre Street -- used to generate

slightly higher ratings.

Bravo's new gay-themed reality show, Queer Eye for the Straight

Guy, returned with episode two July 22, retaining most of its debut

viewership.

This week's Queer Eye posted a 1.4 rating and 1.6 million viewers.