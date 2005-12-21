Nip/Tuck Carves a Place in TV History

Tuesday’s two-hour finale of Nip/Tuck earned the most adult viewers for a single telecast in the network’s history with 3.9 million viewers 18-49 tuning in, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The episode broke FX’s previous record for a single episode in the demo, last year’s Nip/Tuck finale, which brought in 3.6 million adults 18-49. The finale, which tied up a season-long mystery by revealing the identity of serial slash artist “The Carver,” also earned more adults 18-49 than any episode of a cable series in 2005 (Nip/Tuck’s third-season premiere earned the second-most adults 18-49 for the year with 3.7 million. An episode of MTV’s Real World XVI earned the third-most viewers in the demo with 3.2 million).

Nip/Tuck’s finale drew 5.7 million total viewers, significantly more than the network’s average in prime for the year, 1.2 million total viewers. The series’ 15-episode third season, from Sept. 20 through Dec. 20, averaged 3.9 million total viewers and 2.7 million viewers 18-49, up 100,000 viewers in each category.

Nip/Tuck is executive-produced by Ryan Murphy.