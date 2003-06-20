Nipper said nope

While AOL Time Warner Inc. said flatly that Cable News Network isn't for sale, some on Wall

Street suggested that a sale would be a more viable option now that CNN founder Ted

Turner has effectively left the building.

"He's really not around to wage a holy war in favor of keeping it," one observer offered.

But that conventional wisdom defies history.

Back in 1984, Turner offered to sell one-half of both CNN and CNN Headline News to

RCA for $250 million, according to a source who was involved in the talks.

RCA passed, the source said, because it couldn't justify paying more than

$225 million.

That seems like chump change today given some estimates that CNN could fetch $8

billion.

"It was one of those strategic decisions that made RCA what it is today," the

source said -- defunct, that is.