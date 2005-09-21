Nip Tucks in Record Night

Nip/Tuck's season three premiere proved viewers are still hungry for its cutting-edge racy fare. Tuesday's episode of the plastic surgery drama earned 5.3 million total viewers, 2.7 million adults 18-49 and a 4.4 household rating. That was the highest number of total viewers and adults for any episode of the show and up significantly from last season's premiere in each ratings measure (39% in total viewers, 37% in adults 18-49 and 22% in household rating).

The 90-minute episode, which aired at 10 p.m., also held its own against competition from new fall shows on the broadcast networks, including ABC's Dancing With The Stars dance off, UPN's America's Next Top Model and The WB's Supernatural.

FX will rerun the premiere Sept. 23 and Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. The Fox cable network averaged 1.18 million total viewers in prime this summer.