Nine ways to laugh from Comedy

Comedy Central plans to ramp up its original programming with nine new series

this year, executive vice president and general manager Bill Hillary said

earlier this week.

Comedy has already revealed some of the shows: Tough Crowd with Colin

Quinn, a roundtable opinion show with comics; British import hidden-camera

show Trigger Happy TV; and an unnamed half-hour comedy starring Robert

Evans.

Comedy also has at least seven pilots in the works, including two shows with

comedian Denis Leary.

Promising pilots include Reno 911, a Cops spoof, and The Pat

Kilbane Show, a sketch show starring comedian Pat Kilbane.

There was no official word yet from the network on which pilots may get

series orders.