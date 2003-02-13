Nine ways to laugh from Comedy
Comedy Central plans to ramp up its original programming with nine new series
this year, executive vice president and general manager Bill Hillary said
earlier this week.
Comedy has already revealed some of the shows: Tough Crowd with Colin
Quinn, a roundtable opinion show with comics; British import hidden-camera
show Trigger Happy TV; and an unnamed half-hour comedy starring Robert
Evans.
Comedy also has at least seven pilots in the works, including two shows with
comedian Denis Leary.
Promising pilots include Reno 911, a Cops spoof, and The Pat
Kilbane Show, a sketch show starring comedian Pat Kilbane.
There was no official word yet from the network on which pilots may get
series orders.
