Nine Network Names Amy Shaw Interim President and CEO

Amy Shaw, the senior VP and chief content officer at Nine Network of Public Media in St. Louis, was named interim president and CEO after the sudden death of Jack Galmiche on April 16.

Shaw is recognized as a national leader and innovator in community engagement and public media, Nine Network said. She has led a team of talented content producers, project managers, and evaluators in groundbreaking work that leverages on-air, online, and community engagement for measurable impact around important and complex issues facing communities, according to the broadcaster.

Shaw has orchestrated national content initiatives that created durable change in local communities, including Facing the Mortgage Crisis, public media’s response to the national financial crisis, Nine Network said. Shaw currently spearheads the American Graduate initiative to rally communities to improve outcomes for youth, a groundbreaking national/local public media initiative. Shaw also oversaw the creation of a Community Engagement Guidebook designed to help public media organizations deepen their commitment as relevant and essential community institutions.

“Amy is an accomplished public media professional, capable of leading the Nine Network during this difficult transition. I’m confident in her ability to continue Jack’s legacy of inspiring the community through public media,” David Steward II, chair, Nine Network board of directors, said in a statement.

Nine Network Board of Directors has begun a national search for Nine’s permanent president and CEO.