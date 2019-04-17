Nine Network Mourns Passing of Jack Galmiche

St. Louis, MO — April 17, 2019 — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our longtime President and Chief Executive Officer, John (Jack) Galmiche III, at the age of 71.

Jack was a strong advocate for the power of public media to be an agent for positive change. Serving the public as President and CEO of Nine inspired him. Jack liked to say that Channel 9 shaped his early learning as a child. His mother turned on Channel 9 for her four sons because it was a safe and trusted place for learning. Her passion for educational television, he said, is what drove his work.

Jack was a native St. Louisan and returned to his hometown in November 2006, from Portland, OR, to take the reins of this venerable institution, founded for and by the community in 1954.

Jack has been a force for positive change at Nine and in the community since he arrived. He focused the station's efforts around new forms of community engagement and expanded the reach of the station's programming and content through four local channels and digital distribution.

“I’m proud to have worked with Jack as a board member. I was blessed to be able to see the impact one can make on the community through public media. Jack was a strong leader. Under his direction, the station flourished. His mission to inspire the community through public media will live on,” said David Steward II, Chair, Nine Network Board of Directors.

Jack championed public media’s American Graduate initiative, early education for our youngest and most vulnerable learners, the local arts, science and technology, entrepreneurship, the environment, and more. He presided over the design and installation of the Public Media Commons, the outdoor plaza between Nine Network and St. Louis Public Radio in Grand Center. He also spearheaded the Nine Center for Public Engagement, a first of its kind community engagement center in the Nine Network.

“Jack was a hard-charging, bright and intelligent leader,” says Board Chair Emeritus Steve Frank. “I am honored that he was my good friend for 30-plus years.”

Jack served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) before coming to Nine.

Jack was a current board member of Webster University, Public Television Association of Missouri, Grand Center, Inc., and the St. Louis Regional Chamber. He has also served on the boards of the Public Broadcasting Service, American Public Television, Public Television Major Market Group, Public Television Affinity Group Coalition, National Education Telecommunication Association, Integrated Media Association, and the Northwest News Network.

Jack is survived by his wife, Rosemary, four children, and his beloved grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are pending. We will share the information when it becomes available.

About the Nine Network of Public Media

The Nine Network of Public Media is a multifaceted organization creating a network of individuals and organizations empowered by public media to strengthen civic life. One of the nation’s most watched public television stations, Nine Network offers the people of the St. Louis region multiple ways to explore the world and become engaged in civic life. Nine’s platforms include four distinct broadcast channels (Nine PBS, Nine World, Nine Create and Nine PBS KIDS®), the Nine Center for Public Engagement, the Public Media Commons, social media, and multiple websites accessible at nineNet.org. Nine Network’s rich legacy of serving the community was launched in 1954 and continues through our vision of a strong and healthy community working together through public media and our mission of igniting the spirit of possibility.