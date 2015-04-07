Nina Dobrev to Exit ‘Vampire Diaries’

Nina Dobrev will leave the CW’s The Vampire Diaries after the show’s sixth season, she announced on Instagram.

Dobrev, who plays Elena Gilbert on the series, wrote a note to her fans about her departure.

“I’ve just spent the most beautiful weekend on Lake Lanier in Georgia with my own TVD Family, the cast and crew of The Vampire Diaries,” she said. “I want to be the first to tell you that it wasn't just a holiday celebration, it was a goodbye party. I always knew I wanted Elena's story to be a six season adventure, and within those six years I got the journey of a lifetime.”

Fans will still get a chance to see Dobrev through the series’ season six finale on May 14.

“There's more to come before we wrap this up, and I promise you'll get to hear all about my experiences over the next month as we approach the season finale,” she said.

Executive producer Julie Plec confirmed Dobrev’s departure on Twitter.

The Vampire Diaries was renewed — along with the rest of the CW’s fall slate — in January.