Nightly News Tops in Viewers, Tied in Demo

NBC pulled in the most viewers in last week’s evening-news ratings race, though ABC tied NBC in the news demographic, adults 25-54.

NBC Nightly News drew an average 9.4 million total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research data for the week of Oct. 24-28. ABC’s World News Tonight pulled in 8.6 million and CBS Evening News collected 7.3 million.

Among adults 25-54, ABC and NBC were tied with an average 2.5 rating/10 share in the demo, while CBS drew a 1.8/7.

NBC was tops in households: Nightly News drew an average 6.6 /13. World News Tonight averaged a 6.0/12 and CBS Evening News averaged a 5.2/10.