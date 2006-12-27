Nightly News Ratings: Williams Wins It

NBC's Nightly News With Brian Williams brought 9,480,000 pairs of eyes to the TV screen the week of Dec. 18, securing the No. 1 spot by 950,000 viewers (ABC's World News With Charles Gibson was No. 2 with 9,480,000).

Nightly also won in the key adults 25-54 demo, with a 2.4 rating/9 share, to World News' 2.2/9. But World News did manage a win with women 25-54 for the sixth straight week and had a year-to-year ratings increase of 1%.

CBS' Evening News With Katie Couric was a distant third with 7,440,000 viewers and a 1.9/7.