Nightly News Ratings: Williams Leads, but Gibson is Closing In

For the second week in a row, NBC's Nightly News with Brian Williams was No. 1 in viewers last week, but ABC's World News with Charles Gibson won in news' adults 25-54 demo.

During the week of Dec. 11, Nightly averaged 9.02 million total viewers to World News' 8.45 million, according to Nielsen Media Research. But ABC edged out NBC in the demo by about 30,000 viewers (2.67 million v. 2.64 million, which was close enough to give them an equal 2.2 rating/8 share).

CBS' Evening News with Katie Couric came in third with 7.47 million total viewers and 2.27 million in the demo (a 1.9/7).