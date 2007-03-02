Nightly News Executive Producer To Leave Show

Nightly News Executive Producer John Reiss will serve his last day in the role Friday, the network confirmed. The network expects to reassign Reiss to another post and name his successor next week.



Reiss, executive producer for less than two years, leavesNightly News after ABC overtook the show in the ratings three weeks ago. NBC executives say his departure is unrelated to the show's ratings troubles.



NBC finished its first sweeps period since November 1996 in second place to ABC in total viewers and news' target 25-54 demographic. ABC's World News has been the only nightly network newscast to increase its ratings year over year.



During the February sweep, World News averaged 9.7 million viewers and 3.1 million viewers 25-54, according to Nielsen Media Research. NBC averaged 9.6 million total and 3 million viewers in the demo, and CBS averaged 7.6 million total and 2.5 million in the demo.



Floated by network executives as Reiss' replacement at Nightly News is Alex Wallace, an NBC VP currently charged with overseeing the program as well as the network's news specials.



Season to date, Nightly News is ahead of ABC by 464,000 total viewers.