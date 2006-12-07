Nightline Ratings Tick Up

Nightline got some raised critical eyebrows when it moved to a New York-centric, three-anchor format with a pledge to pay more attention to the West Coast, but the ratings appear to vindicate the change from a ratings-and-shares standpoint.



It has been a year since Nightline made the switch and, according to ABC number crunchers, the show's viewership has increased considerably in the key 25-54 demo.



For the week ending Nov. 27, the last week of the November sweep, the show averaged 1.91 million viewers (1.6 rating) in the demo, up 25% from the same week last year, the first week of the new format.



It was also Nightline's best 25-54 rating since the February sweep.

