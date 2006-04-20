Nightline Ratings Rise

The 'three-launched' Nightline, re-launched last fall with three anchors, has drawn some more viewers to the venerable news show.

Former anchor Ted Koppel warned pundits last fall to give the show time to find its legs, said he would be rooting for it, and urged viewers to watch. Otherwise, he said, "the network will just put another comedy show in this time slot. Then you'll be sorry."

No comedy, but news executives are likely smiling. According to ABC News, its ratings in the key 25-54 news demo for the week of April 10 was a 1.5 (1.87 million viewers), which is up 18% over the same week last year.

The show's 3.74 total viewers was also the biggest audience since the re-launch Nov. 28, said ABC.