Nightline Ratings Rise

The new Nightline continued to pick up viewers in the key 25-54 news demo, according to ABC.

For the week of Feb. 13, the show averaged a 1.6 rating, up 14% from the year before. The show had been averaging a 1.4 in the demo, but has been trending up for the past four weeks.

It may have been helped the week of Feb. 13 by the fact that the Leno show did not air at its regular time because of the Olympics.

Nightline was reformatted to a three-anchor show with the November departure of Ted Koppel for Discovery.