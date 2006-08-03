Nightline Ratings Rise
ABC's Nightline continues to grow into its new multiple-anchor format.
In this case, the growth is in the Nielsen ratings. For the week ended July 24, according to the network, the show was up 13% in its target 25-54 demo to a 1.3 rating (about 1.6 million viewers) vs. the same week last year. It is also up 13% in total viewers to 3.3 million over the same period.
Nightline last November said goodby to anchor emeritus Ted Koppel and switched to a New York-centric, multi-anchor show.
The late night entertainment competition continues to lead in the 25-54 demo, with Leno averaging a dominant 2.2 rating and Letterman a 1.4
