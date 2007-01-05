Nightline Moves Up in Ratings

The revamped Nightline has improved significantly in the ratings compared to last year at this time, according to the network.



For the week of December 25 in the key 25-54 news demo, Nightline was up 20% over the same week in 2005, with a 1.4 rating (1.76 million viewers).



The show's rating was also up 11% over the week before in the demo.



Nightline was remade into a three-anchor, more New York-centric broadcast last November after the departure of longtime anchor Ted Koppel.



