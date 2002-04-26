Nightline heads to Middle East

ABC News' Nightline will return to the Middle East this week for a

series of reports from Ted Koppel and Chris Bury and a town meeting May 3 hosted

by Koppel.

Koppel hosted a dialogue between Palestinians and Israelis 14 years ago, and he

has returned numerous times.

The Nightline in the Holy Land series is expected to include an interview

with Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.