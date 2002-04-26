Trending

Nightline heads to Middle East

ABC News' Nightline will return to the Middle East this week for a
series of reports from Ted Koppel and Chris Bury and a Town Meeting May 3 hosted
by Koppel.

Koppel hosted a dialogue between Palestinians and Israelis 14 years ago and
has returned numerous times.

The Nightline in the Holy Land series is expected to include an interview
with Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.