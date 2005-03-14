'Nightline' a Go Go

I may have seen the future of network news, and it includes an ersatz

smoky-nightclub set complete with a live jazz quintet, two thirtysomething

co-hosts and a comedian. All those elements were part of a super-secret pilot

that ABC News shot as a potential candidate to replace the venerable and

increasingly vulnerable Nightline. The

project even has a logo: “ABC x 2” (read ABC Times Square).

On March 10, ironically the evening after Dan Rather signed off with a

final “courage,” I found myself in Times Square peering into

Good Morning America's storefront studio

that seemed to have had a makeover. Inside, the studio looked like a T.G.I.F.

version of a happening after-hours joint. About 60 people sat around

lounge-size tables sipping drinks, while a smoke machine help create that

special after-hours ambiance. Outside on the street, a crowd of about 35 people

could hear the smooth-jazz group hit its groove.

Later, the news-bistro crowd would meet their hosts. One was to be John

Berman, who had done able work as an embed in Iraq for ABC News. The other was

Jessica Yellin, a recently minted White House correspondent. The plan was for

the two to introduce some taped pieces, among other things—and engage in some

back-and-forth banter. Out on Broadway, we were told, eventually the crowd

inside would see a standup comic doing a Daily

Show kind of shtick.

About a month ago, word surfaced in the Long Island, N.Y., daily

Newsday that the brass at ABC had asked

Nightline to consider expanding to an hour,

as well as putting out the call to various divisions, including ESPN, to come

up with concepts for an entirely new hour show. The network's commitment to

Nightline has been suspect for years.

Remember, back in 2002, ABC tried to land Letterman to bump out Koppel and

company.

In addition, there is talk about two ABC News stars switching gigs, with

George Stephanopoulos taking the helm of Nightline, perhaps from the Times Square studio, and

Koppel taking over the Sunday chatfest This

Week. Given that Koppel is making millions to work only half-time on

Nightline, and This

Week is an also-ran among the weekend politico shows, it made some

sense that these conversations were under way. After all, no matter how

prestigious a news vehicle, Nightline

delivers about 3.8 million viewers a night, less than Tonight Show With Jay Leno's 5.8 million and

Late Show With David Letterman's 4.6

million.

On the heels of that news, there were reports that ABC News shot a pilot

featuring Good Morning America weekend

co-host Bill Weir and veteran political commentator Jake Tapper. The tone of

the project was described as “freewheeling” and more likely to delve into

the seamy side of news, like Michael Jackson's child-molestation trial—the

kind of tabloid fodder Nightline generally

ignores.

“What we're being told is that the network is workshopping a lot of

concepts,” says a source who was involved with the Weir/Tapper project. “It

seems the talent they're putting in place to do these shows are merely

placeholders.”

From what I hear, the folks at Nightline haven't given up yet. Koppel's keeping

quiet, but his longtime executive producer Tom Bettag recently told the

Associated Press that, as the show approaches its 25th anniversary, he and

Koppel were committed to doing everything they could to “make sure it will go

on for another 25 years.”

I hope so, but I'm not counting on it. The way the biz is going, you

may be getting your news through manufactured smoke set to the saccharine tones

of Kenny G.

