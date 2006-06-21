Nightline-Ex Sievers Chronicles Cancer Battle
Former Nightline executive producer Leroy Sievers will detail his battle with cancer in a monthly series for NPR's Morning Edition.
Sievers, who was diagnosed with cancer five years ago, left ABC's news magazine in November 2004. His cancer returned a year later as a brain tumor.
He first talked about the ordeal in a Morning Edition commentary Feb. 16, 2006.
The series, which launches June 26, will also include podcasts and a blog at www.npr.org as Sievers chronicles ongoing chemotherapy--the tumor was rumoved surgically.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.