Night of Stars

HBO President Chris Albrecht summed up the humor and sentiment of

Broadcasting & Cable's 16th Annual Hall of Fame ceremony Oct. 23.

Addressing the crowd of 600 in New York's Waldorf-Astoria ballroom, he

wondered if he might be receiving the honor prematurely. “I am mid-alimony

and middle age,” joked the 54-year-old former standup comic. “I would like

to think I am mid-career.”

Albrecht was among nine media stars and one TV show honored, joining a

list that now totals 267. The 2006 class also includes New York City

Mayor/media mogul Michael Bloomberg, Fox's Peter Chernin, Lifetime's Betty

Cohen, media buyer Irwin Gotlieb, All My Children star

Susan Lucci, veteran broadcaster Harry Pappas, Meet the

Press moderator Tim Russert, CBS Paramount's Nancy Tellem, and the

25-year-old Entertainment Tonight.

It was an evening to celebrate and to reflect. “I love television, and

I believe deeply in its ability to inspire and entertain, to awaken and

sometimes even to outrage,” said Chernin. Said Russert in his acceptance,

“I will continue to do what I do as long as they give me the

microphone.”

It was an evening of good cheer and big laughs. It also benefited two

worthy causes: Broadcasters Foundation of America and Cable Positive.