Night Stalker Stalks iTunes

Yet another canceled show has found a digital afterlife.

ABC is making three previously-unaired episodes of Night Stalker available for $1.99 via iTunes. The episodes, which are available as of today, join seven other previously-released episodes on the online service, which feeds Apple's video iPod.

Night Stalker was sidelined in November after it never found traction Thursday at 9 p.m. on ABC, struggling against tough competition such as CSI and Donald Trump's original Apprentice, and coming out of its ratings-challenged Alias lead-in.

Seven episodes aired on ABC before it was pulled.The show was subsequently picked up by Sci Fi Channel, which plans on running all 10 episodes.

Night Stalker is the latest canceled show to have unaired episodes burned off online. NBC recently began airing three unaired episodes of Book of Daniel via the network’s website.

