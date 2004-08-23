Night by Night Fall Programming Roundup

SUNDAY

Desperate Housewives

ABC, 9, premieres Sept. 26

Don't be surprised if this sudsy prime time soap is a rookie hit. The

pilot breezily establishes the lives of women living on an upscale suburban

street. One of them kills herself, leaving behind a big mystery for her friends

to unravel—if they have the time after dealing with their own webs of love,

lust and loneliness (not to mention their kids). A strong cast includes Marcia

Cross (Melrose Place), Nicollette Sheridan

(Knots Landing), Teri Hatcher (Lois &

Clark) and Felicity Huffman (Sports Night).

Shocking development in pilot: One of the housewives is having an affair with a

teenage gardener.

The Partner

Fox, 9, premieres Nov. 7

Reality TV already has us watching people eat dung beatles, but this Fox

reality series goes too far. Viewers are expected to care about, sympathize

with and root for lawyers! Fox intends to spike its November sweeps with this

show about Ivy League law graduates competing in mock trials with "street

smart" lawyers from less formidable schools. A jury determines which lawyer

won; the loser gets a shot at convincing the judge otherwise. The judge then

tosses one of them out. By the end, the last lawyer standing gets a job at a

major law firm.

Jack & Bobby

The WB, 9, premieres Sept. 12

This is the fall's most intelligent and most thoughtfully scripted new

series, but the title might confuse viewers into thinking it's the umpteenth

Kennedy saga. In fact, the drama is about the fictional young McCallister

brothers, one of whom will grow up to become president, circa 2040. Executive

producers Greg Berlanti, Mickey Liddell and Vanessa Taylor (all of

Everwood) and Thomas Schlamme (The West

Wing) mesh present-day tales of the brothers with sequences flashing

forward to the White House. Newcomers Matthew Long (Jack) and Logan Lerman

(Bobby) are appealing, and Christine Lahti gives a complex, passionate

performance as the boys' mother.

Boston Legal

ABC, 10, premieres Sept. 24

Emmy-nominee James Spader recharged the downsized David E. Kelley drama

The Practice when he joined its cast last year. The entire

season became a set up for this spinoff featuring Spader's wonderfully

exasperating Alan Shore. As the season progressed, characters were added

including an eccentric lawyer played by William Shatner. But Boston

Legal is iffy, with a distinct lack of buzz. Also, there are

questions about the extent of Kelley's involvement in the show. After decades

of work on compelling legal dramas, from L.A. Law to

The Practice to Ally McBeal, what's

new?

MONDAY

The Benefactor

ABC, 8, premieres Sept. 13

Billionaire Mark Cuban doesn't want this reality series, in which people

strive to impress him, to be lumped in with other reality shows where

contestants strive to impress powerful men. Get lost, Donald Trump. "On every

other reality show, everybody does the same thing," Cuban says. "Everybody

sells lemonade. Everybody eats bugs." He'll assign "open-ended" tasks and then

judge on character and execution. "Everybody has to come up with their own

solutions to the challenges," he says. (Here's one: Beat

Fear Factor on NBC in the same time period.)

The winner gets a million bucks.

Listen Up

CBS, 8:30, premieres Sept. 20

Will the new Jason Alexander comedy fall victim to the

"Seinfeld curse?" Listen Up has a

pulse—whereas his previous effort, ABC's Bob Patterson,

was D.O.A.—but it's a long way from funny. (In one sight gag from a CBS

promotion, Alexander is shown spitting milk into a glass. Yuck.) Alexander

plays newspaper columnist, sports talk show host and family man Tony Kleinman,

based on Tony Kornheiser of The Washington Post and ESPN.

Kornheiser himself is wise and witty, but Alexander's comes off as clueless and

smug. Still, airing right before Everybody Loves Raymond,

it has a chance.

The Complex: Malibu

Fox, 9, premieres Aug. 30

Fox's home makeover reality show is actually based on a dynamic

Australian hit series titled The Block. On paper, though, it sounds like

something from The Learning Channel. Couples move into a beachfront apartment

building in Malibu, where they compete for the opportunity to restore one of

four units. Judges monitor their progress, tossing those who can't muster the

appropriate flair or stay within budgets. Check out the Craftsman tools; Sears

is using this as part of a multi-faceted marketing program. With so much

product placement on hand, The Complex will surely strive

for the feel-good vibe of ABC's Extreme Makeover: Home

Edition rather than cutthroat competition.

Second Time Around

UPN, 9:30, premieres Sept. 20

UPN rarely gets credit for its successful Monday night comedy lineup,

but it produces a winner almost every year. This time around it's

Second Time Around, the unabashedly romantic comedy that

works well following Girlfriends. It doesn't hurt that the

show stars the sexy real-life couple Nicole Parker and Boris Kodjoe, who play

lovers who married, divorced and then married again. Co-creator Ralph Farquhar

was co-creator and executive producer of two of UPNs longest running hits,

Moesha and its spinoff, The

Parkers.

LAX

NBC, 10, premieres Sept. 6

Here's a grand idea for a series in the post-9/11 world: A drama about

behind-the-scenes crises at a major airport—and one that has been a known

target of al-Qaeda. It's timely, but not in a good way. Indeed, storylines in

the LAX pilot include concerns about a bag that might

contain a bomb, the violent suicide of an airport executive and a merry group

of drunken pilots from Serbia determined to fly a commercial airliner. Starring

the effervescent, but tough Heather Locklear and the simmering, yet buff, Blair

Underwood as the airport's runway chief and airport director, respectively.

TUESDAY

The Contender

NBC, 8, premieres in November

Never mind the thievery spat between NBC's The

Contender and Fox's The Next Great Champ. Let's

move on. Contender showcases 16 aspiring boxers at a

training camp as they move through a series of challenges with the goal of

turning pro. Each episode will end with a bout between two of them. The

ultimate winner will receive $250,000 a year for four years to train to become

a pro. Heavy-hitter folks involved with this show include Jeffrey Katzenberg,

Mark Burnett, Sugar Ray Leonard and Sylvester Stallone. Expect a minimum of

boxing scenes, with more emphasis on character development.

The Billionaire: Branson's Quest for the

Best

Fox, 8, Premieres Nov. 9

Virgin Records self-made billionaire and wacky risk-taker Sir Richard

Branson flies 16 young entrepreneurs to various locales around the world to

face some of the same challenges he has undertaken during his life. Losers are

jettisoned every week like excess baggage. Fox could have a success here,

because The Billionaire is produced by the hitmakers at

Bunim-Murray Productions, but it's opposite Mark Burnett's The

Contenderon the schedule.

Clubhouse

CBS, 9, premieres Sept. 28; preview on Sept. 26 at 8

There is much to admire about Clubhouse. It's a

warm, family-friendly drama about a 16-year-old boy who lands a job as batboy

for a fictional New York City baseball team. The drama reinforces all the right

values—family, loyalty, honesty, hard work and friendship. It boasts three of

the new season's most appealing performers in stars Dean Cain, Jeremy Sumpter

and Kirsten Storms. Most impressively, there isn't a doctor, lawyer, detective

or crime-scene investigator in sight. But producers shouldn't have tried to

make the New York Empires so Yankee-like. It's a distraction.

Father of the Pride

NBC, 9, premieres Aug. 31

With all respect to Roy Horn, the Las Vegas entertainer who was mauled

by one of his beloved white tigers, perhaps this project should have been

called off. It's hard not to think about him while watching this program, based

on Horn and partner Siegfried Fishbacher's famed Las Vegas animal act. Other

problems exist, too. Father of the Pride contains much

humor that is sexual in nature and clearly intended for adults, yet the

animated tigers will undoubtedly attract very young children. John Goodman

provides the voice of the title character.

Renovate My Family

Fox, Tuesday and Thursday, premieres in September

Until baseball playoffs begin, Fox will fill two hours of its schedule,

on two nights with a single series. This new reality effort stars best-selling

author Jay McGraw, best known as the son of author and television personality

Dr. Phil McGraw. Jay and a group of "makeover professionals" work to "restore

and redecorate" entire families on every level, from weight loss to home

improvement. There's no mention yet of any plastic surgeons, but don't put it

past Fox's reality guru Mike Darnell.

House

Fox, 9, premieres Nov. 16

Fox's lone new scripted entry is a drama about medical experts who seek

to diagnose and treat cases that mystify other doctors, similar to NBC's new

Medical Investigation. Judging from the pilot, in which a feisty parasite

invades a woman's leg tissue, House's stories veer toward the unpleasant and

eccentric. The camerawork and special effects go the CSI

route, taking viewers deep inside the human body. This unusual show, starring

British TV actor Hugh Laurie will premiere far into the season.

House might own its time slot, if left

unclaimed by other shows.

Veronica Mars

UPN, 9, premieres Sept. 28; preview on Sept. 22

This new UPN drama, like the new ABC series Lost,

has a lot going on. The overriding mystery is the unsolved murder of the title

character's best friend in a small, wealthy California seaside town. Veronica's

dad, the sheriff, suspects the dead girl's rich dad, but he is cleared of the

charges. Disgraced and dethroned, the ex-sheriff sets up a small detective

agency, with hard-working Veronica as his assistant. Young actress Kristen Bell

makes the almost too-resilient Veronica as believable and compelling as the

colorful stories boiling around her. This could click with young viewers.

Rodney

ABC, 9:30, premieres Sept. 21

In its glory days, ABC ruled with Roseanne,

Home Improvement and Grace Under

Fire, in which stand-up comedians ably portrayed working stiffs. ABC

seeks to revive this winning formula with Rodney, starring

blue-collar stand up comedian Rodney Carrington. In character, Rodney is

married, has two young boys, works a dead-end job and can barely make ends

meet. Unlike most men in similar situations, Rodney is also pursuing a comedy

career. Still, Carrington's everyman appeal could work.

WEDNESDAY

Hawaii

NBC, preview on Aug. 30 at 9, premieres Sept. 1 at 8

NBC will obliterate any lingering traces of the once-sacred 8 p.m.

family hour with Hawaii, a violent

action-adventure about detectives in the title island paradise. A hunky cast

(Michael Biehn, Sharif Atkins, Ivan Sergei, Eric Balfour) should interest

women. The violence might not. The pilot features various decapitated heads and

plenty of gunplay. As for the performances, Biehn and Atkins are two cool

customers who might be able to carry the show by themselves, but Sergei and

Balfour could quickly wear out their welcome if their characters' smart-ass

riffing is left unchecked.

Lost

ABC, 8, premieres Sept. 22

Easily the most ambitious new series of the season,

Lost, from J.J. Abrams (Alias), tells the story of 48 survivors of a

commercial airliner that crashes on a seemingly uncharted tropical island.

Everything about this series strains credulity: How could a plane veer 1,000

miles off course? And what about radar? The multi-cultural cast is unusually

large (there are 14 primary roles so far), with Matthew Fox (Party of Five) and Dominic Monaghan (Lord of the Rings) the most familiar faces. Though

it's terrific, Lost is a tad intense for an

8 p.m. time period. It's up against Hawaiion

NBC.

Kevin Hill

UPN, 9, premieres Sept. 29

Here's a line you thought you would never read: UPN has delivered one of

the best new dramas of the upcoming season. And another oddity: The only other

new drama that could challenge Kevin Hill

for kudos as the season's best frosh is Jack &

Bobby on The WB. Are the Big Four networks paying attention? Taye

Diggs is thoroughly likeable as the title character, a successful corporate

lawyer who enjoys chasing skirts and hanging with buddies, until he is forced

to assume custody of his late cousin's baby girl. Diggs is surrounded by a

top-notch, multi-cultural supporting cast.

The Mountain

The WB, 9, premieres Sept. 22

These are tough times for scripted serialized dramas on broadcast

networks. Viewers—especially young ones advertisers crave—continue to

embrace them, but networks dismiss them because they do not repeat well. Some

don't even start well. The Mountainmight

have a tough climb. This lifeless drama about personal and professional power

struggles at an internationally famous ski resort may go downhill fast, despite

a terrific supporting cast, including Barbara Hershey, Mitch Peleggi and

newcomer Johann Urb as a handsome young villain. (Executives at The WB, who

invent young stars, have their eyes on Urb.)

Center of the Universe

CBS, 9:30, premieres Sept. 22

This new series has problems. Sitting through the pilot is like watching

a horrible accident made worse by the recognition of the casualties—sturdy

actors like John Goodman, Ed Asner, Jean Smart and Olympia Dukakis. Goodman

plays John Barnett, a security company owner whose family includes a loving

wife (Smart), a sex-crazed father (Asner), a daffy mother (Dukakis), a

dim-witted brother (Diedrich Bader) and an equally dim 12-year-old son (Spencer

Breslin).

Wife Swap

ABC, 10, premieres Sept. 29

ABC's Wife Swap had all the makings

of the freshest, most original new reality series of the fall—until Fox went

ahead and plunked its variation on the same premise, Trading Spouses: Meet Your New Mommy, onto its summer

schedule. But maybe there's room for two. Swaps in future episodes of the ABC

show have some fun twists. In one, a lesbian mom switches places with a woman

from a family that does not support gay marriage. In another, a woman who

obsesses over the cleanliness of her home switches with a woman who has 25 pets

that are allowed to roam (and mess) freely.

CSI: NY

CBS, 10, premieres Sept. 22

CSI: NY is the slam-dunk of the

2004-05 season. It is also the current weapon of choice in CBS's ongoing

assault against the best NBC has to offer. First the network successfully

pitted CSI against Will & Grace. Then it moved

Survivor opposite Friends. Now, CSI:

NY will go up against the long-unbeatable Law & Order. How will this show be different from

the others in the CSI franchise?

CSI: NY co-creator and executive producer

Anthony Zuiker has said that its execution "will be slightly more character

driven" than the other two. The striking cast features Gary Sinise and Melina

Kanakaredes (Providence).

THURSDAY

Joey

NBC, 8, premieres Sept. 9

In the most talked-about new series of the season,

Friends' charmingly dim Joey Tribiani joins

his older sister and her son in Los Angeles. Matt LeBlanc doesn't miss a beat.

Upon arrival in Hollywood, his life is suddenly full of exciting TV auditions,

from talk shows to dramas—even an edgy cop series. "It's for cable, so

there's a combination of nudity and swearing that I find intriguing," he tells

his sister, played by Drea de Matteo of The

Sopranos, in the best casting move of the season.

Friends fans will be there for

Joey at the start, but will they stick

around?

Blue Collar TV

The WB, 8, premiered in July

Blue Collar TV has been a ratings

winner for The WB this summer, but whether this sometimes-crude sketch comedy

can last through the fall (against NBC's Joey, CBS's Survivor and Fox's The

O.C.) is a good question. This comedy is a fish out of water on the

usually hip WB. Stars Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy are

anything but young or cool. "This program contains reenactments of real

blue-collar people engaging in lifestyles and behaviors that may be disturbing

to some upscale viewers," reads an onscreen disclaimer shown during the show.

Good.

Drew Carey's Green Screen

The WB, 8:30, premieres Sept. 16

Drew Carey deserves continued television success. But first, he should

give the television audience a break. This summer, ABC is still burning off

fresh episodes of his long-dead series sitcom. It's overkill; nobody wants to

see that much of anybody. (Just ask Ryan Seacrest.) Drew Carey's Green Screen is really just another

improv show, all tricked out with the latest visual technology. Carey and his

comedy troupe film prolonged improv sketches in front of a green screen; the

footage is then turned over to animators who fill in the backgrounds with

whatever wild imagery they choose. Interesting idea, but are viewers ready for

a Carey comeback?

Life As We Know It

ABC, 9, premieres Sept. 23

The scripted Lifecenters on three

horny teenage boys who are endlessly driven by raging hormones. "How are we

supposed to go to school when all we can think about is sex?" one of the boys

asks. It may be the most insightful line of dialogue in any new show this

season. The pilot makes clear that this series has been custom-designed for the

MTV generation. The teen boys periodically stop the action to talk to the

camera, just as the casts of MTV's The Real

World have always done. Sean Faris, Jonathan Fields and Kelly

Osbourne stand out. But is this show more The WB than ABC?

FRIDAY

Complete Savages

ABC, 8:30, premieres Sept. 24

Complete Savages is no television

rarity—it's a situation comedy about a single parent raising a bunch of kids.

It could have been a formulaic retread of at least 100 other shows, but it

turns out instead to have wit, edge and a sharp point of view. At times,

watching the Savage family is actually laugh-out-loud funny. Keith Carradine

stars as Nick, the firefighter father of five sons. Mel Gibson, who's moving

into series television in a big way this fall, is one of the show's executive

producers. (Gibson is also an executive producer of CBS's

Clubhouse and UPN's Kevin Hill.)

Commando Nanny

The WB, 8:30, premieres Sept. 17

The knowledge that Commando Nanny is

the first scripted effort from savvy reality-television producer Mark Burnett

makes this unfunny comedy inexplicable. That Burnett based the series on his

own experiences as a young ex-commando from the British Special Forces who once

worked as a Beverly Hills nanny makes it downright unbearable. (Was there

really a palpable sexual tension between Burnett and the teenage daughter of

one of his clients, as there is in this show? That should be classified under

"Too Much Information.") Gerald McRaney gets a few good lines as Ben, the

grouchy tycoon who hires the commando to watch his kids.

The Next Great Champ

Fox, 9, premieres Sept. 10

The Next Great Champ will probably

make it to air before the November debut of NBC's The

Contender. Mark Burnett and DreamWorks are in court with Fox and

Champ's producers; they claim Fox and its

producers violated California boxing regulations in their rush to be first.

Assuming Champ airs, it will likely generate

interest in Burnett's Contender. If it

fails, the reality guru's show will get sampled anyway. In

Champ,12 aspiring boxers (as opposed to 16

on The Contender) train and compete to win a

contract with eight-time world champion Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy

Promotions. Fox says several "legendary" fighters and trainers will also appear

on the show.

Dr. Vegas

CBS, 10, premieres Sept. 24

Industry insiders are suggesting that Dr.

Vegas could be the first new drama to crash, if NBC's

LAX isn't grounded first. This show more

closely resembles Fox's The Casino than

NBC's flashy scripted sensation Las Vegas,

which the CBS series hopes to duplicate. Don't bet on it. Rob Lowe is Dr. Billy

Grant, a Harvard Medical School graduate who becomes the in-house doctor at a

Vegas casino. His boss is prime time mainstay Joe Pantoliano. Sarah Lancaster

(Everwood) shines in a co-starring role.

Medical Investigation

NBC, 10, preview on Sept. 9, premieres Sept. 10

The premiere of Boomtown on NBC two

years ago had critics raving especially for Neal McDonough. The show failed,

but McDonough is back for Medical

Investigation, which focuses on a mobile medical team from the

National Institute of Health that plunges headlong into outbreaks of

inexplicable diseases. (In reality, the Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention does that.) In the grim pilot, investigators discover a salt shaker

from a Manhattan diner is responsible for almost killing a number of people.

Frightening, but the show's popularity hangs on McDonough's shoulders.

SATURDAY

The networks say they haven't abandoned Saturday, but they don't pay

much attention to it, either. This season, there are a few tweaks but nothing

that is exactly new. Exactly is the operative word. CBS News took its

48 Hours, renamed it and refocused it into

48 Hours Mysteries, which is the route it's

taken for a while anyway. It keeps The Amazing

Race revved up at 9 p.m. And at 10, it has created

Crime Time Saturday, which will consist of a

repeat from one of its crime shows elsewhere on the schedule. Similarly, NBC

will replay The Apprentice from earlier in

the week at 8 p.m.