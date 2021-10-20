Nigel Robertson Named WYFF Greenville Anchor at 6 and 11 P.M.

Nigel Robertson (Image credit: WYFF)

Nigel Robertson has been named co-anchor on the WYFF Greenville (SC) 6 and 11 p.m. news, working alongside Carol Clarke. He assumes the role in late November, after anchor Michael Cogdill retires.

“WYFF 4 has a high standard of trusted, ethical journalism that started nearly 70 years ago,” said WYFF 4 President/General Manager John Humphries. “Nigel exceeds those standards and truly embodies what commitment to excellence means. His extensive knowledge and love for this area make him the perfect fit to bring viewers the news every weeknight.”

Hearst Television owns WYFF. Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson is DMA No. 35.

Robertson joined WYFF 4 in 1999 as a reporter, before transitioning to weekend anchor. He has shared the anchor desk with Gabrielle Komorowski weekdays on WYFF News 4 at 5 p.m. for more than a decade.

“Nigel has been a staple in this market for more than two decades,” said Akili Franklin, WYFF news director. “He has covered many significant local stories in our communities involving business, politics, and racial injustice. His leadership and experience are important to our newsroom. Nigel is that relatable voice viewers will want to get their news from for years to come.”

Among other notables, Robertson has interviewed President Obama and Michelle Obama.

“Being named the newest 6 and 11 p.m. anchor on WYFF News 4 is a dream come true,” Robertson said. “When I came here almost 23 years ago, I had no idea the impact WYFF 4, Hearst Television, and this community would have on my life. I am so grateful for this opportunity and look forward to continuing the great tradition of excellence.”