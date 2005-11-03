Nielsen's Weather Woes

Hurricanes and internal computer snafus are botching Nielsen Media Research’s delivery of TV ratings. As expected, due to the aftermath of Hurricane Wilma, Nielsen has cancelled November sweeps for the West Palm Beach, Fla., and Miami-Ft. Lauderdale markets, although the Ft. Myers, Fla., market will be participating. New Orleans and Biloxi, Miss., have already dropped November sweeps as a result of Hurricane Katrina, which devastated the Gulf Coast region in late August.

Also this week, Nielsen was forced to delay overnight ratings for Tuesday after an internal software upgrade disrupted its systems. National, local and Hispanic metered-market service was affected, although Nielsen told clients that only the Eastern and parts of Central markets were impacted.

Nielsen says it will re-collect Tuesday data as it reports Wednesday results and will release the national ratings data on Thursday. Local market data will only be released in unaffected areas.