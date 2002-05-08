Nielsens to regroup
The Nielsens are getting back together -- Nielsen Media Research and ACNielsen Media International, that is.
VNU, which has owned both companies since December 2000, said Wednesday that it
is rebranding many of the subsidiaries under the ACNielsen umbrella with a new
name and logo.
Box-office tracker ACNielsen ReelResearch becomes Nielsen ReelResearch, for
example.
The National Research Group becomes Nielsen NRG.
VideoScan becomes Nielsen VideoScan, and so forth.
"By reuniting the two Nielsen companies," VNU chairman and CEO Michael
Connors said, "we are creating a single worldwide media-measurement brand. This
represents a first step in the process of leveraging our technology, software
and production systems on a global basis, thus assuring a global standard of
quality measurement and services of superior value to clients."
The management team and reporting structure are not affected by the
rebranding campaign, the company said.
The companies had been owned by Dun & Bradstreet, which split them into
separate publicly traded companies in 1996.
VNU bought Nielsen Media Research in 1999 and ACNielsen a year later.
