Nielsens to regroup

The Nielsens are getting back together -- Nielsen Media Research and ACNielsen Media International, that is.

VNU, which has owned both companies since December 2000, said Wednesday that it

is rebranding many of the subsidiaries under the ACNielsen umbrella with a new

name and logo.

Box-office tracker ACNielsen ReelResearch becomes Nielsen ReelResearch, for

example.

The National Research Group becomes Nielsen NRG.

VideoScan becomes Nielsen VideoScan, and so forth.

"By reuniting the two Nielsen companies," VNU chairman and CEO Michael

Connors said, "we are creating a single worldwide media-measurement brand. This

represents a first step in the process of leveraging our technology, software

and production systems on a global basis, thus assuring a global standard of

quality measurement and services of superior value to clients."

The management team and reporting structure are not affected by the

rebranding campaign, the company said.

The companies had been owned by Dun & Bradstreet, which split them into

separate publicly traded companies in 1996.

VNU bought Nielsen Media Research in 1999 and ACNielsen a year later.