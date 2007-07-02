Nielsen's Got More Game

Video games could become a stronger competitor for TV ad dollars with the news Monday that Nielsen is preparing to deliver detailed information on online gaming.

Nielsen is teaming with Sony, which will provide network traffic data from its Playstation3 and PlayStation Network, starting in North America.

Nielsen already gathers general usage data on game playing from 12,000 metered households in its National Peoplemeter sample. Starting in July, Nielsen will start collecting dara from the PlayStation Network that will provide demographic information by title, genre and platform and produce monthly reports beginning in the fall.

Nielsen is also working on collecting data on servers that will allow advertisers to better target their ads. That information is expected to be released later this year.