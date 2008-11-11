Nielsen, WPP to Swap Assets

The Nielsen Company is trading its media rates/data arm SRDS and other assets to acquire the 50% of the international TV ratings measurement operation, AGBNielsen Media Research, it has been operating jointly with WPP in 30 markets worldwide representing 60% of the TV ad spend, according to Nielsen.

Nielsen already owns all of its North American TV, online, mobile, radio, and ad measurement businesses, but had partnered with WPP 50/50 on the international ratings joint venture.

WPP is having to give up its half interest in order not to have to divest its stake in TNS's European television audience measurement business, per European regulators.

In addition to SRDS, Nielsen will hand over healthcare media research firm PERQ/HCI, and a Brazilian marketing and media research firm in which WPP already has a stake.

The deal, which is purely an asset swap, is expected to close by the end of the year.