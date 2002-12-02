Nielsen, Ucentric to track PVR viewing

Nielsen Media Research and Ucentric Systems have signed an agreement to

create TV audience-measurement software to track viewing through personal video

recorders such as TiVo Inc's.

Ucentric provides software for set-top boxes that link multiple sets in a

household. Ucentric applications enable PVRs to address

multiple sets in the home.

By adding audience-measurement capability to the Ucentric software, TV

executives would presumably be able to see if their worst fears about PVRs are

true -- that viewers will zap all of the commercials.

Ucentric CEO Michael Colleette said PVR audience-measurement

capability is "fundamentally important to our partners and the industry

overall."

There was no word at deadline on when Nielsen hopes to issue viewing data to clients

stemming from the agreement with Ucentric.