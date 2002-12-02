Nielsen, Ucentric to track PVR viewing
Nielsen Media Research and Ucentric Systems have signed an agreement to
create TV audience-measurement software to track viewing through personal video
recorders such as TiVo Inc's.
Ucentric provides software for set-top boxes that link multiple sets in a
household. Ucentric applications enable PVRs to address
multiple sets in the home.
By adding audience-measurement capability to the Ucentric software, TV
executives would presumably be able to see if their worst fears about PVRs are
true -- that viewers will zap all of the commercials.
Ucentric CEO Michael Colleette said PVR audience-measurement
capability is "fundamentally important to our partners and the industry
overall."
There was no word at deadline on when Nielsen hopes to issue viewing data to clients
stemming from the agreement with Ucentric.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.