Nielsen, Tribune Ink People Meter Pact

Nielsen Media Research said Wednesday that it signed an eight-year agreement with Tribune Broadcasting Co. that includes service for all 26 Tribune-owned stations.

As part of the agreement, eight Tribune stations will subscribe to Nielsen’s Local People Meter service in Boston, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, Dallas, and Atlanta.

The Nielsen People Meter methodology will enable individual Tribune stations to access continuous daily demographic audience estimates.

Tribune-owned WLVI Boston will receive immediate access to People Meter data. Local People Meter service was introduced in Boston in May 2002.

Nielsen plans to complete Local People Meter expansion into the top 10 markets by 2006.