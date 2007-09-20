Nielsen: Total Ad Spending Dips 0.5%; Internet Ad Spending Climbs

U.S. ad spending was down 0.5% in the first half of 2007, according to Nielsen, but Internet ad spending continued to grow, up 23.6%, the biggest jump of any sector.

Spot TV in smaller markets was up 3.2% and Spanish-language up a fraction at 0.2%. Among the decliners, cable TV was down 0.3%, network TV 3.8% and large-market spot TV 4.6%.

Ad spending by the top 10 companies was down 7.3% to $8.3 billion, with seven out of the 10 cutting their budgets. General Motors led the way, down 27.7% to $954 million. Of the three gainers, Verizon Communications was the biggest, up 2.7% to $733 million.

It was bad news for stations that rely on car-dealer ads that the automotive category had the greatest dollar-volume decline, down $671 million, or 10%.