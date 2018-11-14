Nielsen to Include Xfinity TV Digital Viewing in Ratings

Nielsen will measure and include in its ratings programs and commercials watched by viewers using Comcast’s Xfinity Stream app and web portal.

As part of an expanded relationship with Comcast, viewing on computers and mobile devices will be included in Nielsen’s Digital in TV ratings and its Digital Content ratings.

"We’re excited to continue to expand our relationship with Comcast to include measurement of Xfinity TV’s digital audiences,” said Peter Bradbury, executive VP of national client solutions at Nielsen. “Providing trusted, comparable metrics that help the industry monetize audiences across platforms is central to Nielsen’s Total Audience mission and were thrilled to work alongside clients like Comcast who are leaning in to independent measurement.”

“People are consuming content differently and across a variety of screens,” said Marcien Jenckes, president, Comcast Cable Advertising. “With this expanded relationship, our aim is to provide marketers with a more holistic view into how people are engaging with content and foster better exchanges between marketers and consumers.”

Cable viewing via Xfinity TV set-top boxes is already included in Nielsen’s national and local TV ratings. Digital viewing from the app and web will now be incorporated into the linear currencies used for media buying, providing advertisers and networks with a more inclusive view of the audiences watching shows and receiving brand messages.

Adding the digital viewing will also provide insights into how audiences engage with content across Xfinity platforms.

Comcast owns NBCUniversal, which has been pushing to get digital viewing included in the way its programs are measured and the way it sells advertising to clients. Before the upfront in May, NBCU said it would sell advertising based on a metric it called CFlight, which includes live and delayed TV viewing plus viewing on digital platforms.

