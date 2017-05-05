Comcast Promotes Marcien Jenckes to President, Advertising

Comcast Cable has promoted Marcien Jenckes to president, advertising, where he now heads up all of the company’s advertising assets and businesses, including Comcast Spotlight.

Word of Jenckes’s new role at Comcast has been circulating for weeks but is now confirmed by his updated profile on Comcast’s corporate website.

Jenckes most recently was executive VP, consumer services at Comcast Cable, where he oversaw the company’s video, internet, voice, and Xfinity Home businesses. Comcast has not named a permanent replacement for Jenckes’s prior role.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.