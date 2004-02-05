Nielsen, TiVo Team Up to Collect DVR Info
By Staff
Nielsen Media Research and digital-video-recorder company TiVo Inc. have inked an agreement to collect and distribute information on DVR usage, the companies said.
The companies will create an "opt-in" panel of TiVo users to cull data on TV viewing patterns and trends.
The new service is aimed at advertisers and television executives seeking information on the effects of DVR usage.
