Nielsen Tells Senate Meters Will Roll

Nielsen Media Research president Susan Whiting plans to tell a Senate panel Thursday that Nielsen is committed to proceeding with the rollout of its "Local People Meters" in major markets in the face of what she called a "well-financed" campaign of misinformation designed to discredit the service and that she ascribed to Fox parent News Corp..

The hearing was prompted by concerns that the meters undercount minority broadcast viewing, but Whiting planned to tell the Senators that had "nothing to do with protecting the rights of African Americans, Latinos or another ethnic group, and everything to do with protecting the commercial self-interest of specific media companies."

Whiting said that News Corp. had systematicaly attacked the roll-outs with a well-finance campaign of misinformation and half-truths.