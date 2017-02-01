Nielsen Taking Scarborough Nationwide

Nielsen’s Scarborough service, which measures media consumption as well as shopping and lifestyle patterns, soon will be expanded to all 210 of the country's media markets.

In an announcement Wednesday, Nielsen said the service will be rolled out in 59 new markets, starting in the latter half of 2017. Scarborough is currently operational in 151 DMAs.

Used in conjunction with Nielsen ratings and spending data, Scarborough is designed to help media buyers and sellers more successfully target consumers, and the best way to reach them, Nielsen said. Scarborough is available to local broadcasters and cable outlets, as well as radio and newspapers.

