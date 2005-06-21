Nielsen Still Rates With Time Warner
Time Warner has re-upped with Nielsen for another three years. The original contract signed in 1998, was for an unprecedented seven years, but the extra three is a victory nonetheless for Nielsen, which has been under scrutiny over the roll-out of its local people meter service.
In fact, the headline on the Nielsen announcement pointed out that the deal includes people meter data from the top three markets--New York and L.A.--as well as Atlanta.
The deal covers national and local ratings for a range of broadcast and cable businesses including Warner Cable, Turner Broadcasting (including WTBS Atlanta), The WB, HBO, Court TV, and Warner Bros. domestic Television Distribution, the company's syndication arm.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.