Nielsen Still Rates With Time Warner

Time Warner has re-upped with Nielsen for another three years. The original contract signed in 1998, was for an unprecedented seven years, but the extra three is a victory nonetheless for Nielsen, which has been under scrutiny over the roll-out of its local people meter service.

In fact, the headline on the Nielsen announcement pointed out that the deal includes people meter data from the top three markets--New York and L.A.--as well as Atlanta.

The deal covers national and local ratings for a range of broadcast and cable businesses including Warner Cable, Turner Broadcasting (including WTBS Atlanta), The WB, HBO, Court TV, and Warner Bros. domestic Television Distribution, the company's syndication arm.