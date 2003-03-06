Trending

Nielsen snags Comcast in Jacksonville

By

Comcast Corp. has added Jacksonville, Fla., to the list of its systems using the
Nielsen Media Research set-meter service to generate overnight household-ratings data.

In the three-year deal for its 260,000-subscriber system, Jacksonville joins
Comcast systems in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San
Francisco and Miami, which currently use the meters to help sell their local
reach to advertisers.