Nielsen sets season restart

Following NBC, CBS and ABC's lead, Nielsen Media Research has officially moved back the start of the 2001-2002 season until Sept. 24.

In light of the national terrorist attacks, Nielsen executives sent the major network's a letter on Friday saying the organization will begin compiling ratings on Monday Sept. 24, rather than the originally scheduled Sept. 17.

"We realize that the situation continues to be fluid and that it is possible for current plans to change," the Nielsen letter said. "If that were to occur, we would reassess at that time."

On Wednesday, NBC announced it was pushing back it's fall launch until the 24th, a day later ABC and CBS followed suit. - Joe Schlosser