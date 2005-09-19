Nielsen Scores First NHL Team For Scorecard
The Minnesota Wild is the first National Hockey League team to sign on with Nielsen Sports' Sponsorship Scorecard.
Scorecard tracks so-called placed media-signage, logos, branded contests, etc.
The service launched in July 2004 and now has 30 clients including baseball, golf, basketball, tennis and football.
