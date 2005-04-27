Nielsen Scorecard Sees Double

Major League Baseball's Minnesota Twins is the latest recruit to Nielsen Media Research's relatively new Sponsorship Scorecard service.

It has been a busy month for Nielsen, which also signed up the Professional Bull Riders Association and a GM NASCAR racing team to Scorecard, which keeps track of the sponsored media placements during a sports telecast to help advertisers better quantify the bang they are getting for their "plug" nickel. For instance, how many "impressions" for a virtual sign behind home plate or a swoosh logo on a golfer's cap.

Socrecard was launched last July with Major League Baseball's All-Star Game.

Taco Bell proved the winner of the game in the product placement category, thanks to a sponsored contest featuring a Taco Bell-branded target and the luck of sponsoring the sign behind home plate for the seemingly endless first inning, when a rusty Roger Clemens got bombed.